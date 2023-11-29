JAMB announces dates for 2024 UTME registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the date for sale of its 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB Spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made the announcement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Benjamin in a statement said the announcement was based on a series of recommendations emanating from a two-day Information Technology (IT) and Management Retreat held between November 26 and November 28.

The Board has fixed the sale and registration to last between January 15 and February 26, 2024.

Benjamin also said that March 7, 2024, had been slated for the 2024 MOCK-UTME, while the main UTME would hold from April 19 to April 29, 2024.

He therefore advised candidates to print their examination slips as from April 10, next year.

“Candidates are enjoined to take note of these dates and other advisories issued by the Board in relation to the administration of the examination.

“They are also to visit the Board’s website @www.jamb gov. ng for any other information,” JAMB statement reads.