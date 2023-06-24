JAMB adopts 140 minimum score for admission into universities,

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has adopted the National Minimum Tolerable score for admission into universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education as 140, 100 and 100 respectively.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this at the 2023 Policy Meeting of Tertiary Institutions in Abuja on Saturday.

He said that all institutions must abide by this rule and must not go below the approved points.

He also said that every tertiary institution must ensure its own minimum standard, especially as it relates to institutional screening and grading in the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE), which must not be lower that 50 marks.

”All institutions must abide by this minimum point. This means that no institution can go below the standard.

”For the 15 private universities that demand between 120 and 130 as minimum points, note that the 140 is sacrosanct and must not be violated.

“This is because the system put in place will not recognise 139, so ensure you comply,” he said.

Oloyede also said that institutions must not collect more than N2,000 as screening fees from candidates.