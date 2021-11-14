Jake Paul: Kamaru Usman would be ‘light work’

After being linked to a fight against UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman multiple times, Jake Paul claims the number one pound-for-pound fighter would be “light work” for him.

Kamaru Usman called out Jake Paul all the way back in April 2021. Paul accepted the ‘challenge.’ However, Usman decided he didn’t want to engage in “play fighting” — no matter how much money it made him.

A month later in May 2021, Mike Tyson told fans he still wanted to see them square off in the ring. Paul claimed conversations were “happening.” However, it didn’t eventuate, and both fighters moved on to different challenges.

Usman beat Colby Covington for the second time at UFC 268 in Madison Square Garden on November 6. Meanwhile, Paul finally locked in a date for his bout against Tommy Fury, which is happening on December 18.

However, if the Usman and Paul did end up locking horns, Paul claims it would be “light work” for him. He made the call during an interview with TMZ Sports and explained why.

“I mean, he could barely beat up a 170-pounder,” said Paul. “He took a lot of shots, man. He’s getting old. He’s 35, and I think that’s starting to show. I think he is out of his prime already, and he’s light work.”

After reiterating that point multiple times, Paul added: “Look what I did to Tyron Woodley. The five-time UFC champion. I know Kamaru beat Woodley. But in boxing, it’s completely different. I’d make light work of him.”

Usman hasn’t responded to Paul’s comments. When asked about who his next fight could be against, he name-dropped Leon Edwards and Vicente Luque, two UFC fighters in his division, as potential candidates.

Based on that response, it seems like a boxing match against Paul isn’t on his radar — at least not anytime soon.