The son of late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, Seyi, has urged present leaders to emulate his late father’s humanitarian endowments to society which he exhibited when he was actively in service as the governor of Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Pa Jakande, the first Executive Governor of Lagos State and a former Minister of Works and Housing, died on Thursday in Lagos at the age of 91.

Seyi, the third son of the late former governor, told NAN at the late Jakande’s residence that: “Though time constraint will not allow me to say much, my late dad’s legacy is out there and will speak for itself.

“My dad had a deep passion for service to humanity. That is what led to his administration then to build low cost housing units and public schools for the masses.

“This No.7, Bishop St. , Ilupeju, is the house he was living when he served as the governor of Lagos State and when he was also a minister until date before his demise.

“May his soul rest in peace,” his son said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Jebe, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Islamic Matters , said that Jakande would be buried on Friday according to Islam rites.

Jebe also said that the venue for late Jakande’s internment would be made public.