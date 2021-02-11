The management of Lagos State University, Ojo, has described the death of the first civilian Governor of Lagos, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, as a great loss to the institution.

Ademola Adekoya, Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, LASU, in a statement in Lagos on Thursday said that Jakande was a sound and prudent leader.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Jakande died on Thursday at the age of 91.

NAN also reports that LASU was founded in 1983 during the administration of Jakande.

“The fact that the university has survived many storms to stand strong among the comity of universities today tells of the sure and solid foundation upon which Jakande founded the institution.

“Like LASU, that his inimitable legacies are scattered across the state, almost 38 years after he left office as governor are proofs of his sound and prudent leadership during a period of limited resources.

“His tremendous achievements as governor of Lagos have often overshadowed his exploits as a journalist in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

“Jakande undoubtedly remains one of the fathers of the Nigerian press, as his records in the Nigerian Tribune newspaper and other media houses, where he had served, suggest,” he said.

Adekoya quoted the acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Oyedamola Oke, as noting that the former governor had left a huge gap that would be difficult to fill.

“Our condolences to his family, the Lagos government, led by Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the entire state and the entire nation,” he said.