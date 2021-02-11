The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos branch, has mourned the passage of Alhaji Lateef Jakande, the first civilian governor of Lagos State, saying the elder statesman left unparalleled legacies.

Miftahudeen Thanni, the Amir (President) of the students’ body said this in a condolence message issued on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that late Jakande died in the early hours of Thursday at 91.

The deceased, who was one of the pioneer journalists in the country also ruled Lagos State from 1979 to 1983. He later served as Minister of Works under the military government of Gen. Sani Abacha.

The MSSN’s Amir noted that the former Lagos State governor remained the best administrator the state had.

“No governor in Lagos had been able to match the achievements of the late Jakande in the educational sector.

“Lagos State, and Nigeria in general, have lost a rare gem and an outstanding personality.

“He remains the most education-friendly governor.

“Up till now, his records in the education sector remain unparalleled by others,’’ Thanni stated.

According to him, the deceased promoted free and quality education while other governors increased school fees despite the low minimum wage and economic hardship in the state.

“The late former governor had made landmark achievements that would never be forgotten in the history of the state.

“Till date, his housing policies still remain reference points for successive governments.

“He was such an outstanding administrator that his tenure as a governor remains a yardstick for good governance in the state.’’

Jakande’s death, he said, should be a lesson to all politicians and leaders in the country.

“They should be reminded that they will one day be asked to give an account of their deeds.

“If they escape and deceive fellow humans, they cannot escape the judgment of God.

“We pray that Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him paradise and may his soul rest in perfect peace,’’ the president stated.