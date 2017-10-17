Jacob Zuma reshuffles cabinet

In his latest cabinet reshuffle, the second in seven months, South African President Jacob Zuma appointed a close confidant, David Mahlobo, as energy minister.

The move saw Zuma change six other ministers, including those for home affairs, education and communications, and axe a vocal critic of his scandal-plagued presidency.

The appointment of Mahlobo, formerly state security minister, to head the energy ministry will heighten speculation that Zuma is trying to push through the nuclear deal before his second presidential term ends in 2019.

South Africa is preparing to add 9,600 megawatts of nuclear capacity — equivalent to up to 10 nuclear reactors — in a contract that could be worth tens of billions of dollars.

Companies including Russia’s Rosatom, South Korea’s Kepco, France’s EDF and Areva, Toshiba-owned Westinghouse, and China’s CGN are eyeing the project, which has been criticised by South African civil society groups and the opposition for lacking transparency.

Mmamaloko Kubayi, who was only appointed energy minister in March, was named communications minister on Tuesday, while Blade Nzimande, a fierce critic of Zuma, was removed as minister of higher education and training.

Zuma’s last reshuffle, in March, saw respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan sacked, causing the rand and other financial assets to weaken and helped prompt the downgrading of South Africa’s credit ratings to “junk”.

Contrary to speculation, Zuma did not appoint Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, his ex-wife and former African Union chair, to a Cabinet position ahead of the ruling African National Congress party’s December elective conference.

Zuma is said to favour Dlamini Zuma to take over from him as ANC leader, instead of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.