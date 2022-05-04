Jack-Rich joins presidential race

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain Mr. Tein Jack-Rich has joined the presidential race.

A group, ‘The Jack-Rich Patriot,’ said it has embarked on the mobilisation of delegates ahead of the primary.

The campaign group called on delegates to put sentiments apart and elect Jack-Rich to provide a new leadership that would turn around the country.

Rising from a meeting in Lagos yesterday, the group noted the challenges facing the country and said there is need for a new leadership that is “visionary, purposeful, altruistic and really effective.”

In a statement by its Secretary-General, Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, the group urged the delegates to consider the character, integrity and track record of Jack-Rich, stressing that he was endowed with essential qualities of leadership.

According to the group, the aspirant and Chairman of Belemaoil Producing Limited, Jack-Rich is well prepared for the job of president because of his accomplishments in the private sector and high level training and management.

Abdullahi said: “If we are serious as a nation in search of genuine renewal in all ramifications, the most qualified among the lot in the presidential race is Jack-Rich. This is beyond tokenism, but factored as imperative for good and qualitative leadership that can also guarantee purposeful, altruistic and effective governance for the critical job of birthing a new nation that truly works for the common good.

“Jack-Rich is a world-class technocrat that is coming to the job with a remarkable record of accomplishments, having excelled well in the private sector and now ready to turn his knowledge and experience in the service of the nation.

“Jack-Rich is a patriot. This is why we are rallying all compatriots around him to serve selflessly and help to reorder the nation around such ennobling values that can arrest the current doldrums in the nation’s socio-economic sphere and begin anew as a nation in rebound.

“Of course, looking at the extent and impact of his philanthropy over the years and across the nation in the critical areas of education, health, infrastructure and strategic empowerment, it is too obvious that such leaning even as a private sector-led initiative can only assure Nigerians that Jack-Rich will put the people first in all considerations and as it affects government policies and programmes.

“So, this is the Jack-Rich effect we will like to see at the national level, hence our coming together as patriots to canvass for his election at the forthcoming delegates’ election of the APC in May. We believe this is the path to a promising future we all desire.”