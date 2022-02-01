Jaba LG councillors drag clerk to court for refusing to swear them in

Eight councillors in Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State have dragged the council’s legislative clerk, Danzom Golima, before a Chief Magistrates Court in Kafanchan over his refusal to swear them in.

The aggrieved Councillors are Mr Pius Dogo, Steven Gandu, Dangana Whietbitaro, Sule Barnabas, Ibrahim Boo, Danladi Amos, Jeremiah Dogo and Amos Kure.

They represent Samban, Sabzuro, Durabitaro, Duya, Fada, Sabchen, Daddu and Chori Wards respectively.

The complainants, in a direct criminal complaint, alleged that the clerk refused to administer the oath of allegiance and oath of office on them months after they were duly issued certificates of return by INEC.

The defendant was charged with abandonment of duty by a public servant, an offence that violates the provisions of Section 94 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

When the charge was read to the defendant, he pleaded not guilty.

The complainants’ Counsel, John Ambi, thereafter prayed the court for adjournment to enable him prove the case against the defendant.

Counsel for the defendant, M. A. Yem, applied for the bail of his clients, to which the complainants’ counsel did not object.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Samson Kwasu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 and two sureties in like sum.

Kwasu adjourned the matter until February 8 for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that local government election in Kaduna State was conducted on September 7, 2021 and elected officials sworn into office in November.