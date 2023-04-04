Izunaso meets Buhari, says he wants to be Senate president

Senator Osita Izunaso (APC-Imo-West) met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Tuesday to intimate him with his interest in the seat of the Senate president.

Izunaso told newsmen after the meeting that there was the need to zone the Senate presidency to the South East

He said he is most suited for the position as he remains the highest ranking senator from the South East.

He said: “We are waiting for the party to zone the position to us.

“It is only fair and natural that the position be zoned to the South East.

“Since I’m the oldest senator from both the South East and South South, it is obvious that I am vying.

“There is no senator today in APC of South East or South South extraction that did not meet me in the Senate.

“The Senate is an institution that believes in ranking.

“I was in the House of Representatives before.

“I have been in the party for five good years.

“I ran the party as National Organising Secretary, which saw us to victory in 2015 and in 2019.

“I think we have paid our dues.”

Izunaso is the fourth aspirant to the seat that had visited President Buhari in recent time.

Others that had indicated interest in the seat are the Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Governor of Ebonyi State and Senator-elect; Dave Umahi; and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio.