Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has emerged the winner of the All Progressives Congress primaries in Edo State.

The Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, announced the development on Monday in Benin, the Edo State capital.

According to Uzodinma, Ize-Iyamu, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the last election in the state, polled 27,838 votes to defeat Pius Odubu with 3,776 votes and Osaro Obaze who got 2,724 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has scheduled the governorship election in the state for September 19.