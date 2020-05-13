All Progressives Congress front runner in the forthcoming Edo State governorship race, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has described the appointment of Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari as a well deserved one.

In a congratulatory message to Gambari on Wednesday, Ize-Iyamu said his experiences in the academia and in the diplomatic circle would be a huge asset to Nigeria as he serves as the new chief of staff.

He wrote in a letter: “Sir, this is to congratulate you on your new appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari. As a renowned diplomat and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, your devotion to this country is without doubt.

“I am confident that you will serve the President and country with the dedication, sincerity of purpose, and excellence that have distinguished you in your long and outstanding career. I wish you a successful tenure.”