Iyorcha Ayu: Atiku, one of Nigeria’s great fighters for democracy

The in-coming National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has issued a heart-warming birthday message to congratulate the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on his 75th Birthday.

This was contained in a statement Dr. Ayu personally signed on Friday on the 75th birthday of the Waziri Adamawa.

He described Abubakar as one of the great fighters for democracy.

The statement reads: “The former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is one of the great fighters for democracy, unity and cohesion among Nigerians.

“Atiku Abubakar is a leader who has consistently fought for sustainable democracy and social justice in the country.

“On behalf of myself, family and entire PDP family, I pray to God to give him good and healthy life, and strength to continue to serve our country and humanity in general.

“Congratulations Waziri Adamawa my friend and brother.”

