IYN commends Tinubu for renewing pipeline surveillance contract 

The Ijaw Youths Network has commended President Bola Tinubu for renewing the pipeline protection contract awarded to Tantita Security Services Limited for another three years.

The IYN Coordinator, Frank Ebikabo and Secretary, Federal Ebiaridor, stated this in a statement on Sunday.

The statement said that the President displayed uncommon leadership in the pursuit of the collective good of Nigeria.

The group said that the decision of the President who ignored a campaign of calumny orchestrated by a group of self-serving individuals was a further vindication of the bold efforts made by Tantita Security Limited to confront the mindless theft of the nation’s oil resources.

The IYN said that the renewal of the contract in spite of the massive campaign against the company clearly showed that the President is determined to strengthen the fight against the oil thieves who have held down this country’s economy for years.

The group also commended the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari, for the outstanding display of firmness and patriotism in the lingering issue of the fight against oil theft and economic sabotage in the country.

The group stated that the Kyari’s decision to engage local security outfits to confront the hydra-headed existential economic challenge facing the country was a masterstroke as shown by the incontrovertible exploits that Tantita Security Services Limited.

The IYN urged the NNPC GCEO to ignore a group of disgruntled militants who are blackmailing him in the media, sadly for doing what is right.

They noted that the NNPC led by Kyari only did what was expected by offering desperately needed solutions to a grave crime executed by a gang of rich criminals who targeted the soul of the nation’s economy.

The group called the attention of the security agencies especially the Department of State Services to an amorphous body, the Supreme Egbesu Freedom Fighters of Niger Delta, which has issued threats to the NNPC GCEO over the renewal of the contract.

The duo said that the so-called Supreme Egbesu Freedom Fighters of Niger Delta should perhaps tell Nigerians if they are still involved in arm struggle or are under the President Amnesty Programme.

He urged the Director General of the DSS to note the threat of the group which seems to suggest loudly and indeed indicate that they might engage in sabotage activities in the region.

The statement said: “But this time around, we will not sit down, fold our hands and allow such to happen under our nose. We will join hands together with other agitating militant groups and notable ex-militant leaders as well with ethnic nationalities stakeholders to do everything humanly possible to disappoint the GMD NNPC Mele Kyari, Sen Heineken Lokpobri Minister of Petroleum state including those corrupt villa cabals that have been bought over with millions of Dollars, behind these alleged deals will all be disappointed by any means necessary’ should be investigated.”

They urged security agencies to ensure that those behind the threat are closely monitored and arrested to avert possible targeting of the nation’s critical economic assets in the Niger Delta.

“The Ijaw Youth Network commends President Bola Tinubu and his team for the renewal of the pipeline protection contract awarded to Tantita Security Services Limited.

“We in the IYN who have monitored the dedication of the Tantita team to the fight against the unprecedented theft of the nation’s resources believe that this President is ready to confront headlong the deadly cabal of oil thieves in Nigeria.

“By this decision, coming especially in the face of the sustained blackmail and pressure put up by detractors working for wealthy and highly influential oil thieves, the President and his government has shown commendable dedication to the cause of Nigerians. We commend him.

“The IYN also has a world of encouragement for the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mallam Mele Kyari who has been dispassionate in facing the challenge of oil theft in Nigeria.

“We urge him to ignore some disgruntled elements who have besieged the media space to blackmail him. Kyari has done the right thing by recommending the contract for renewal in view of the massive successes recorded by Tantita.

“We call on the Department of State Services to look into a threat by a group of people under what they call the Supreme Egbesu Freedom Fighters of Niger Delta. This group has threatened the NNPCL GCEO and the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Sen Heineken Lokpobri, over this issue of a renewed contract that went through the normal procedure for contract award and renewal.”