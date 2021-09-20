Iyayi outlines steps for the industrialisation of Nigeria

An industrialist and Chief Executive Officer of Caesar Engineering and Construction Limited, Dr. Caesar Osaheni Iyayi has appealed to the President of Nigeria to use his powers and office to encourage Nigerians to focus their collective efforts into a programme of industrial and manufacturing revolution.

According to Dr. Iyayi, ‘We must develop the industrial capacity to use our raw materials to manufacture everything that we consume. We cannot continue to do the same thing and expect a different result. Your Excellency, this is a “TASK THAT MUST BE DONE”.

The appeal and lucid strategies for transforming the country into an industrialised nation are contained in his soon to be launched book – ‘The ABC of How to Industrialise Nigeria.’

The book brings to the doorstep of a sitting President and governors, a step by step method on how the Federal and state governments can mobilise the Nigerian indigenous private sector to industrialise the country.

As contained in the book, the country has everything to transform its economy from an agrarian to an industrial manufacturing leviathan in less than ten years. What is needed is the absolute commitment of the sitting President and Governors.

Emphasising that ‘there is no country in the world that was industrialised by foreigners’, the author and industrialist averred that “we must look inward to source for the funding of the industrialisation of our country. In this regard therein, you do not have to worry about how to raise a budget for this nationally intrinsic enterprise. Nigerians at home and abroad, with proper encouragements and support from the Federal and State Governments, can finance the industrialisation”.

Continuing, he said, “Mr. President, when I talk about transforming the Nigerian economy from an agrarian to an industrial manufacturing powerhouse, I am not calling for any new scientific discovery. In fact, all we need to do, just like what China did, is to copy and replicate the existing manufacturing methods. We are fortunate to have all the advantages that over 90% of our counterpart countries crave for in vain. For example, we have natural gas. The first thing we need from your office is permission for Nigerian owned businesses to tap into the gas at the point of flaring free of charge. After that, you need to encourage, and support Nigerian owned businesses to purchase mobile electric gas turbine to generate electricity for industrial manufacturing at the point of gas flaring source. This is very because, what you really need to commence industrial manufacturing is electricity.

“Next, you will need to encourage Nigerian owned businesses for example to import plant and equipment for the industrial manufacturing of solar panels, glass, computer chips, semi-conductors and deep cycle lead acid batteries that can be made from our locally available sand, quartz and lead. The manufacturing of the aforementioned products is logical because we have a lot of gas that we flare to waste, we have an endless supply of sand, quartz and lead. Add to that, we have a huge demand for solar panels and lead acid batteries that we presently import from industrial manufacturing countries. Because we do not have the manufacturing expertise, we shall employ expatriates to supervise the production process.

“At this point your Excellency, the only element that we need to industrialise Nigeria is your commitment to this project and your determination to usher in a great Nigeria because you are the President and you have all the powers to make Nigeria great by following the simple steps elucidated in this book.

On how to finance the proposed industrialisation process, the author of ‘The ABC of How to Industrialise Nigeria’ says, “we already know that government is not efficient at managing any form of business enterprise. Therefore, I am calling on our Sitting President and Governors to support the organised private sector to raise the necessary capital base to finance the various industrial manufacturing projects.

“However, it is important to point out that this industrial manufacturing voyage should be monitored with profound scrutiny so that it would not resemble the failed privatisation process that up till now has not brought any form of success to the Nigerian economy. In this vein, the ownership and management of any company that is unable to meet certain predetermined benchmark must be dissolved and replaced within a few months without sentiments. So far, for example, our privatised electricity and steel companies have failed immeasurably because government has refused to play the role of an unbiased umpire.

“In this regard, I call on our Sitting President to terminate the purchase agreements of all dysfunctional privatised companies so that credible investors can participate in the infrastructural development of Nigeria”.

Dr. Caesar Osaheni Iyayi is the eldest son of the renowned entrepreneur, industrialist, business mogul and philanthropist, Dr. Iyayi Efianayi, MFR of blessed memory. He is passionate for the emancipation of Nigeria, Africa and the Black Race through industrialisation.

He is an astute and accomplished businessman that has successfully managed many thriving companies and organisations as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Some of the companies are Caesar Engineering and Construction Limited, Northsea Limited, Caesar Iyayi Agro Allied limited and others.