Iyanya treated to surprise birthday lunch by Bisola, Vimbai, Emma Nyra, Jeff Akoh
Iyanya clocked 31 on Tuesday and his friends didn’t allow the day slide by without making some beautiful memories.
The singer was lured to a colourful private soiree that held at Crust And Cream, Victoria Island, by his management.
The well-plotted coup was hatched by the Temple Management Company.
It was a memorable occasion, which was witnessed by celebrities such as Big Brother Naija’s Bisola Aiyeola, TV personality Vimbai Mutinhiri, Singer Emma Nyra, ex-Project Fame winner Jeff Akoh, producer Tee-Y Mix, artist and producer Adey and many more.
