Iyanya releases hot new photos shot in Switzerland on birthday

By The Eagle Online

Award-winning singer, Iyanya, who is basking in the success of his just concluded European tour, follows up with the release of a set of new smoking hot photos.
The super cool photos were released on Tuesday to mark his 31st birthday.
He teamed-up with talented European photographer, @directedbyomar, and stylist, @travisthecreator_.
The photo was shot in the beautiful city of Zurich, Switzerland.
Iyanya’s latest photo release is a teaser to a new song, Iyanu.
The singer has enjoyed a successful spell with the release of his successful EP, Signature.

