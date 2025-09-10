Iyanu: The age of wonders animated film lands Showmax this September

Following the breakout success of Iyanu’s first season, the epic franchise returns with an animated feature film, Iyanu: The Age of Wonders, premiering on Showmax Friday, 26 September 2025 following its US debut on Cartoon Network and HBO Max.

Produced by Lion Forge Entertainment and spearheaded by creator, director, and showrunner Roye Okupe, the film promises to deliver the next thrilling chapter in the Iyanu saga to fans across 44 countries in Africa.

“The response to Season 1 was incredible! It was the most-watched kids’ series on Showmax across Africa,” said Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of General Entertainment Channels at MultiChoice Group. “We are confident that audiences will be just as excited for The Age of Wonders, which continues the momentum with a powerful blend of Nigerian culture, action, and imagination. At Showmax, we remain committed to telling bold African stories, and Iyanu is a shining example of the kind of groundbreaking, homegrown content we are proud to champion.”

Set 500 years before the rise of Iyanu, The Age of Wonders transports viewers to Yorubaland at the height of its magical civilisation. When Meje – the embodiment of the seven deadly sins – rises, young warriors Dara and Ishe must prevent the coming Age of Darkness. Their only hope lies in the Divine Ones, legendary beings who once walked the earth and maintained balance between light and shadow.

The film features an all-African voice cast, including Shaffy Bello as Emi (The One Mother), Babajide Oyekunle as Joba (The First Father), Ike Ononye as Ishe, Sisan Victor-Woko as Dara, Serah Johnson as Iyanu, Okey Jude as Biyi, Samuel Kugbiyi as Toye, and Adesua Etomi-Wellington as Olori.

The screenplay was co-written by Brandon Easton, the series’ story editor, and Roye Okupe, who also serves as the director, creator, and showrunner of the franchise.

Since its debut in the United States in April 2025, Iyanu has continued to break records. It ranked as the most-watched[ME1] [KK2] series on Cartoon Network and became one of the top 10 kids and family series on Max. Across Africa, it emerged as the most-watched kids’ series on Showmax.

Season 2 of the series, expected in 2026, will follow Iyanu as she faces a powerful new enemy and rising tensions across Yorubaland. With ancient magic stirring once more, the fight for balance has only begun.

With its fusion of African culture, mythology, and action-adventure storytelling, Iyanu has resonated strongly with audiences and families around the world. Season 1 is currently available for streaming exclusively on Showmax.

