Iyabo Ojo’s endorsement of Peter Obi: Cubana, PSqaure, Ednut, Dokubo react

Several prominent Nigerians in the entertainment sector have reacted to the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, by Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo.

Ojo, a mother of two, had in a post accompanied with Obi’s photograph said she would be backing Obi for the poll.

Reacting to the development, Peter of the PSqaure fame said: “I told y’all months ago that almost all the entertainers/celebrities are all OBIdient! Here we come!”

Another prominent Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo, wrote: “Thank you for always standing on the side of the truth. Posterity will remember you.”

Socialist and club owner, Cubana Chief Priest, said: “My twin wife.”

Social media activist, Tunde Ednut, stated: “If you were younger than me, I for toast you today ma!”