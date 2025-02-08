Iyabo Ojo’s daughter ties knot with Tanzanian lover

Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has tied the knot with her Tanzanian lover, Juma Jux.

Ojo and Jux, at the well publicised occasion on social media, got married at an Islamic wedding ceremony in Tanzania on Friday.

They shared the videos and photographs of the well attended ceremony on a dedicated Instagram page.

The duo had in September 2024 had their engagement in Lagos, Nigeria.

