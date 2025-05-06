Iyabo Ojo quizzed by EFCC over currency spraying at daughter’s wedding

Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, popularly known as the Queen Mother, has opened up about her recent encounter with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission following an official invitation.

In a post shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, the actress revealed that she was contacted by the anti-graft agency while she was in the United Kingdom.

Ojo added that she honoured the invitation and appeared before the EFCC on Monday, May 5, 2025.

She disclosed that she was quizzed on some details, including her daughter’s recently concluded wedding ceremony.

The post shared alongside a picture reads, “I recently had an experience with the EFCC in Nigeria after receiving an invitation letter while I was in the UK. Upon my return, I visited the EFCC on the 5th day of May 2025, where I was asked several questions relating to my personal bio data, career, work experience, and companies, amongst others.”

She further stated that the officials showed her a video extracted from her recently concluded daughter’s wedding where guests were spraying naira and foreign currencies.

“The EFCC officials showed me videos extracted from my daughter’s wedding where guests, including colleagues and friends, were spraying Naira and foreign currencies.

“I was asked if I knew this was illegal, and I explained that I thought only abuse or mutilation of the Naira was an offence.”

Iyabo said she was surprised to hear that spraying of foreign currency was also illegal and advised Nigerians to stop spraying and mutilating the naira.

“The EFCC officials clarified that spraying money, including on people’s bodies, is prohibited. I was surprised to learn that spraying any currency, including Dollars, is also not allowed.

“Given this experience, I strongly advise against spraying any currency in Nigeria to avoid issues with the EFCC.”

Recall that Iyabo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo, tied the knot with Tanzanian heartthrob, Juma Jux in a lavish ceremony last month.

