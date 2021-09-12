Iyabo Ojo accuses ‘Funke’ of paying a blog to condemn Toyin Abraham’s latest movie

Iyabo Ojo has accused one Funke of paying a blog to condemn Toyin Abraham’s latest film, The Ghost And The Tout Too.

A blog that reviews movies left a distasteful review about the movie which featured a number of popular actors.

The reviewer then added that people are better off staying home to watch Funke Akindele’s latest movie, Omo Ghetto: The Saga.

Iyabo Ojo then responded, slamming the blog while claiming her colleague, Funke, paid the blog to write rubbish about the movie.

She further accused Funke of always finding ways to discredit her colleagues.

She added that Funke only pretends to be a good person on social media but she knows her well outside social media.

However, she didn’t say which Funke she was referring to.