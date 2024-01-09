Iyabo Obasanjo returns, bags appointment

Iyabo, the first daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, resurfaced recently after a long hiatus.

According to The Will, the former senator found it expedient to come out of her shell to attend the 60th birthday party of Lekan Ogunbanwo.

Ogunbanwo is the Managing Director/CEO of PLUS TV, an Afropolitan 24-hour TV Channel owned by General News & Entertainment Company (GNEC) Media Group.

The event, which took place at Whitestone Event Centre, Lagos, had quite a number of socialites in attendance and for Iyabo to have graced the occasion with her presence meant that Lekan mattered much to her.

Also Read:

Iyabo cut a dazzling figure as she let down her hair for a good time, a stark contrast from when she made shocking headlines by writing scathing public letters to her father, picking at his inadequacies and excesses.

Not many people know that apart from being appointed a non-executive director at Unity Bank, she is also an assistant professor at the College of William and Mary Department of Health Sciences in the United States of America.