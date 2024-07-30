Iwuanyanwu: Sultan of Sokoto expresses condolences

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has expressed his condolences to the family, government and good people of Imo State over the demise of elder statesman and President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

The condolence message of the Sultan of Sokoto was contained in a message released by his Media Office on Monday.

According to the statement, Sultan Abubakar described the Chairman of Champion Newspapers as a good friend of long standing.

He said this was from the days of his military career and national football administration, while the late Iwuanyanwu was the proprietor of Iwuanyanwu Nationale Football Club.

Chief Iwuanyanwu, according to the multifaceted leader, “will be remembered for having contributed to our works, unifying Nigerians across tribes and religions, to understand ourselves.

“He tried his best to reach out to all of us due to series of meetings we had been having with both Ohanaeze and others for better understanding of the situation in the country towards peaceful co-existence.

“Our condolences go to the Iwuanyanwu family, the government and the good people of Imo State as we pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

