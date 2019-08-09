The Federal High Court has remanded former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Maurice Iwu, into prison pending the fulfillment N1bn bail conditions with two sureties in like sum.

Iwu was charged to Court over an alleged fraud of N1.23bn.

Ruling on the bail condition, Justice Chuka Obiozor said that one the sureties must own a landed property in Lagos while the other must be a professor or a civil servant not below Grade Level 16.

He added that both sureties must furnish the court with the statement of their bank accounts, showing a minimum balance of N1bn.

The Judge also ordered former INEC boss to deposit his passport with the Deputy Chief Registrar of the court.

The sureties are also to submit their recent passport photographs