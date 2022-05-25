Iworiso-Markson congratulates Sen. Dickson, PDP for successful primaries

Former Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson has congratulated erstwhile governor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson for emerging as the winner of the Bayelsa West Senatorial District primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Dickson, the incumbent senator polled a total of 57 votes to be declared winner of the election and also emerged as the PDP consensus candidate after the withdrawal of his main opponent Donald Daunemigha.

Iworiso-Markson, in a statement released in Yenagoa on Wednesday, said the people of Bayelsa West again demonstrated their love for the former governor and urged them to do same in the main election.

He expressed optimism that with the overwhelming support Dickson enjoys and his track record of performance both as governor and serving senator, he will win the main election.

The former House of Representatives aspirant described Dickson as a leader with exceptional qualities who has made the state and the entire Ijaw Nation proud because of his tenacity and boldness to confront anything that is against the collective will of his people.

According to him, the next four years will be remarkable for people of Bayelsa West as Dickson will continue to push for their development and that of the entire state as well as the Ijaw Nation through sound legislature and constituency intervention projects.

Iworiso-Markson also congratulated other candidates of the PDP for their victory and pledged to continue to work for the unity and success of the party, particularly in the 2023 general elections.

He commended the leaders and members of the party for ensuring that the primaries was held successfully across the state, left for some few skirmishes and again regretted the death of a youth, Micheal Isaiah alias Tompolo.