Iwobi: We’re ready for fight against Chelsea

Everton sit pretty in one of the three relegation spots with only six rounds of matches left in the 2021/22 campaign of the English top-flight

But Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi is convinced that the team has the ingredients needed to successfully avoid relegation at the end of this season.

It is not presently looking good for Everton, with the Toffees occupying the 18th position after a disappointing campaign.

The Blues have 29 points from 32 games, having won only eight matches, losing 19, to sit just above Watford and Norwich City on the Premier League table.

The latest defeat for Frank Lampard’s men came in a derby 2-0 loss at city rivals Everton, increasing the likelihood that the Toffees could get relegated from the Premier League for the first time in their rich history.

Iwobi, however, remains optimistic that Everton will pull together and avoid the drop. The Super Eagles midfielder points at the team’s spirit, togetherness, and support from fans as the ingredients that will inspire the Toffees to get the wins they need for survival.

Everton will host Chelsea on Sunday at the Goodison Park. Chelsea themselves are not rolling great at the moment, with the Blues losing to Brentford and Arsenal in their last four games.

A win for Everton could take the side out of the relegation zone, and Iwobi is hopeful that his teammates can show enough focus and hunger to shoot down the Londoners.

“It’s not going to be easy but we’re ready for it,” Iwobi told Everton TV.

“We are not going to dwell on this [derby defeat]. Especially with the captain, Seamus, he is always helping us to keep our heads up and go again.

“We need everyone. It’s a team thing and everyone is ready to fight.

“We know where we are. We are going to focus on ourselves, prepare for Chelsea and try to get a result.

“We have great chemistry and great spirit in the team. I’m sure we can get out of this situation.”