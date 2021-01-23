Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Alex Iwobi will not be involved when they take on Sheffield Wednesday in an FA Cup tie on Sunday.

Iwobi featured prominently in the Toffees’ Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 12 without displaying any sign of injury.

The Nigeria international has been delivering fine performances for the Goodison Park outfit since the start of the season.

The versatile forward has played 19 games for the Toffees across all competitions this term, scoring two goals and providing three assists, amid other dazzling showings.

Ancelotti has revealed the 24-year-old will not be available for selection against Sheffield Wednesday but assured the forward will return in their next Premier League game against Leicester City on January 27.

He said: “Unfortunately, we have some players out like Gbamin, Allan, Delph, Digne, Iwobi and Nkounkou.

“Iwobi and Digne will not be available for only this game – they will be available for the game against Leicester.

“The other players are in good condition and are ready to play this game and to compete.

“This competition is really important for us.”

Everton will hope to secure victory against the Championship side for a chance to advance in the competition.