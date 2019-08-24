Nigerian international, Alex Iwobi, finally won his debut in Everton’s 0-2 loss to newly promoted Aston Villa.

The former Arsenal star, a second substitute, came close opening his goal account at Everton, but was denied by the woodwork.

Meanwhile, a first competitive goal for £22 million man Wesley and a late Anwar El Ghazi strike gave Aston Villa their first Premier League win of the season against Everton.

Wesley opened the scoring in the 19th minute, finishing with composure following Jota’s perfectly weighted through ball.

Villa fatigued as the match neared its conclusion, and new Everton signings Alex Iwobi and Theo Walcott hit the post and skied a volley respectively late on, but Anwar El Ghazi secured three points by slipping the ball under Jordan Pickford for Villa’s first Premier League win since February 2016.