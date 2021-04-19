Everton winger, Alex Iwobi has revealed he has scouted English players for Nigeria.

Although he grew up in London, Iwobi chose to represent his country of birth and has won 45 caps for the Super Eagles.

And the former Arsenal man has used his Premier League status to scout potential recruits for Nigeria, including Crystal Palace midfielder Ebere Eze and Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo.

The 24-year-old said: “Recently they get to ask me about so many players in England now, I feel like the scouting now has improved with Nigerian players based in England.

“I have been asked couple of questions, for example about Ebere Eze, Sheyi Ojo, about so many other players they are looking to get in. I feel like it is improving.”