Nigerian international, Alex Iwobi, has vowed to sustain his impressive this season at Everton.

The midfielder’s return to Everton’s starting XI following November’s international break has coincided with a sequence of four wins and one draw from six matches.

In an extensive interview featured in Everton’s matchday programme for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final with Manchester United, Iwobi disclosed why the words End Police Brutality are stitched into his black boots.

Iwobi insisted, too, that the practice of players taking the knee before matches to show support for racial justice “will forever have value”.

The 24-year-old joined Everton in August 2019, leaving Arsenal, where he reached three major cup finals and never finished outside the Premier League’s top six.

“Every day I try to prove to myself I should be here, that I should be playing for Everton,” said Iwobi.

“That I should be in the starting XI. That I should be representing my country.

“I always have that motivation.

“Especially because of what my family went through for me to get where I am.

“It gives me that hunger to improve myself and I work every day to try to do that.

“I want to fight for not just me but the hundreds of thousands of Evertonians and the people who follow and support me.

“I feel I owe it to them to give 100 per cent every day.

“This Everton side is as good as the Arsenal teams I was in, absolutely.

“We have talented, international players, in the team and on the bench.

“The chemistry in the dressing room is great.

“We see the quality in training every day… it needs to consistently come out on the pitch and all of us know we can improve and offer more.”

—