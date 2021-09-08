Iwobi credits Benitez for impressive new season

Alex Iwobi has credited Rafa Benitez’s demanding training sessions as the source behind his impressive start to the season for Everton.

Iwobi came through the ranks at Arsenal, scoring 15 times in 148 appearances for the Gunners, before joining the Blues in the summer of 2019.

But since his arrival at Goodison Park, Iwobi has struggled to hold down a place in his side’s starting line-up with questions continually being asked about what his best position is.

Essentially wherever the Blues might need him to fill a gap in their forward line, attacking midfield, or even as a wing-back – Iwobi has often filled in.

However, under new boss Benitez, the Nigeria international has enjoyed an impressive start to the season playing on either flank, and already has a goal and an assist to his name from two starts and two substitute appearances for the Blues this season.

And speaking about his fine start to the campaign, Iwobi has been quick to credit the management skills of his new boss.

“The manager is always talking to me and trying to help me. It’s helped me a lot so far this season,” he told evertontv.

“It’s not just me, of course, but the whole team [he speaks to]. My confidence is playing a big part, too. I’m pushing a bit more up the field and getting involved in attacks.

“I just need to add more goals and assists, like the manager wants. With the manager, he doesn’t give us any rest, he’s onto us 24/7. This is what we need.

“You can see everyone’s playing with a lot of confidence. That big motivation is there [to continue achieving positive results]. We’ve started off very well, but we have to keep going until the end. It’s a marathon, not a sprint.”