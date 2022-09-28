Iwobi confused by Super Eagles’ disallowed goal against Algeria

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi has been left seething after his national team, Nigeria’s Super Eagles, were denied a goal in their 2-1 friendly defeat to Algeria.

Teren Moffi opened the scoring for the Super Eagles, but with the game still 1-0, he was quickest to react to a spilt long-ranged effort and then squared the ball for Ademola Lookman to tap into an empty net.

The linesman’s flag surprisingly ruled the goal offside and with no VAR in operation for a friendly, Nigeria had to accept the decision before going on to lose the game, thanks to goals from Riyad Mahrez and Youcef Atal.

Iwobi was still not pleased with the decision to rule out Lookman’s goal and he took to Twitter with a screenshot of the pass to question the officials’ decision.

“One Example… Really Confused As To How This Was Disallowed For Offside,” the Everton ace said.