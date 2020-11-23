Micah Richards has backed Alex Iwobi to make the Everton right-back spot his own after his impressive performance against Fulham.

Iwobi played at right wing-back as Carlo Ancelotti opted to change his formation to a 3-4-3 shape at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The switch looked to suit the former Arsenal winger, who troubled the Fulham defence in the first half as Everton ran out 3-2 winners to break their three-match losing streak.

While it was Lucas Digne who provided two assists from the opposite flank, it was Iwobi who caught the eye of former Manchester City and England right-back Richards.

“They played against Fulham, so you know you will get more time and space,” he said on BBC’s Match of the Day 2.

“I think it’s perfect for Iwobi. He can pick up the ball a little deeper and dribble into spaces and not have to worry about where he is going to be.

“I played with (Juan) Cuadrado at Fiorentina, who was an attacking-minded right-back and it really did work. I played with Maicon at Man City as well, who had great equity in the box. Iwobi had that today.

“If they were playing against Arsenal or Manchester City, it might have been defensive but it worked well for them today.”

Everton are currently without right-back Seamus Coleman and after centre-back Ben Godfrey struggled to fill the position in the 2-0 defeat by Southampton last month, Ancelotti appears to have found a solution in the position.

The change in formation reaped rewards against Fulham as two goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and one from Abdoulaye Doucoure saw them record their first win since October 3.

The move looks particularly promising for Iwobi who has previously been in and out of the side when playing further forward as a winger.

Everton, who moved up to sixth with the win, host Leeds United next at Goodison Park on Saturday.