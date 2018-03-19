Iwobi, Balogun, four others hit Eagles’ camp

Other players in camp according to the Super Eagles official Twitter handle are: FSV Mainz 05 defender Leon Balogun, Williams Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Tyronne Ebuehi and Brian Idowu.

Arsenal star Alex Iwobi and five other players on Monday night arrived the Super Eagles’ camp in Wroclaw ahead of Friday’s international friendly against Poland.

“Our camp ahead of Friday’s pre World Cup friendly versus Poland at the Municipal Stadium, Wroclaw, Poland opened today,” the handle posted.

Nigeria will head for The Hive in London to face the senior national team of Serbia four days after trading tackles with the Bialo-Czerwoni

Earlier in the day, the duo of Chuka Iwobi, who was in the company of Aina Sr. and the Arsenal and Hull City stars, in a social media post wrote: “With Mr. Femi Aina, seeing off the boys at Heathrow Airport.

“Good luck to Alex Iwobi and Ola Aina in the friendly matches; Super Eagles versus the Polish national team away at Wroclaw.”