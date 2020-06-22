Alex Iwobi has revealed that Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti puts him under under undue pressure at the club.

The Nigeria international believes his job is to provide assists rather than look to add to his own goal tally.

Despite netting in each of his first two appearances for the club, the 24-year-old has not scored since and does not have a guaranteed starting role.

“When he first came, unfortunately I was injured so my main focus was to try and get fit and be ready to be get back in the team,” Iwobi said.

“Ever since I’ve been back, he hasn’t really put that much pressure with me to get goals. He has just said to make sure I am fit and ready to go when I am called upon. As of now, I think the role I am playing and he wants me is to help provide more goals.

“Obviously it is nice to get a goal, an attacking player needs to get goals, but I feel he is more questioning me to create more chances and assist my team-mates, rather than get goals, particularly the way we have been working in training.”