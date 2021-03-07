The Presidency has reeled out the appointments made by the Buhari Administration as the world marks the International Women’s Day on Monday.
March 8 of every year is observed globally as the International Women’s Day, with the theme for 2021 being: “Choose to Challenge.”
The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, reeled out the list of those who are women serving in the administration.
Adesina said the IWD “celebration provides ample opportunity to reflect on how President Muhammadu Buhari honours the womenfolk”.
He then provided a checklist of those he christened as: “The Buhari Women.”
- Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning
Sadiya Umar Farouq, Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development
Pauline Tallen, Honourable Minister of Women Affairs
Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, Honourable Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment
Sharon Ikeazor, Honourable Minister of State for Environment
Gbemisola Saraki, Honourable Minister of State for Transportation
Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Honourable Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory
Folashade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation
Mariam Uwais, Special Adviser to the President
Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, and Secretary of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council
Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control
Hadiza Bala-Usman, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority
Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairperson and CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission
Chioma Ejikeme, Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate
Patience Oniha, Director-General, Debt Management Office
Aisha Dahir-Umar, Director-General, National Pension Commission
Jummai A.M. Audi, Chairperson, Nigerian Law Reform Commission
Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission
Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator/Chief Executive of New Partnership for Africa’s Development, Nigeria
Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator/CEO
Folashade Joseph, Managing Director, Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Corporation
Cecilia Gaya, Director-General, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria
Ronke Sokefun, Chairperson, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation
Aishah Ahmad, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria
Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli, Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority
Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
Oge Modie, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Strategic Communications
Toyin Adeniji, Executive Director, Micro Enterprises, Bank of Industry (Oversees the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme)
Stella Okotete, Executive Director, Business Development, NEXIM Bank
Omolola Abiola-Edewor, Executive Director, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation
Imaan Sulaiman–Ibrahim, Director-General, National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons
32.Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, and INEC Federal Commissioner-nominee.
