The Presidency has reeled out the appointments made by the Buhari Administration as the world marks the International Women’s Day on Monday.

March 8 of every year is observed globally as the International Women’s Day, with the theme for 2021 being: “Choose to Challenge.”

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, reeled out the list of those who are women serving in the administration.

Adesina said the IWD “celebration provides ample opportunity to reflect on how President Muhammadu Buhari honours the womenfolk”.

He then provided a checklist of those he christened as: “The Buhari Women.”

Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Sadiya Umar Farouq, Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Pauline Tallen, Honourable Minister of Women Affairs Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, Honourable Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment Sharon Ikeazor, Honourable Minister of State for Environment Gbemisola Saraki, Honourable Minister of State for Transportation Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Honourable Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory Folashade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Mariam Uwais, Special Adviser to the President Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, and Secretary of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control Hadiza Bala-Usman, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairperson and CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Chioma Ejikeme, Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate Patience Oniha, Director-General, Debt Management Office Aisha Dahir-Umar, Director-General, National Pension Commission Jummai A.M. Audi, Chairperson, Nigerian Law Reform Commission Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator/Chief Executive of New Partnership for Africa’s Development, Nigeria Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator/CEO Folashade Joseph, Managing Director, Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Corporation Cecilia Gaya, Director-General, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria Ronke Sokefun, Chairperson, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation Aishah Ahmad, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli, Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Oge Modie, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Strategic Communications Toyin Adeniji, Executive Director, Micro Enterprises, Bank of Industry (Oversees the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme) Stella Okotete, Executive Director, Business Development, NEXIM Bank Omolola Abiola-Edewor, Executive Director, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation Imaan Sulaiman–Ibrahim, Director-General, National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons

32.Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, and INEC Federal Commissioner-nominee.