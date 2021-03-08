Nigerian Union of Journalists on Monday celebrated women to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.

The National President of the NUJ, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, in a statement said Nigerian women were “full of potentials and talents, which can only triumph in a peaceful environment”.

Isiguzo stated that the world needs women at every table where decisions are being made.

He said: “As the world celebrate the International Women’s Day 2021 with the theme: ‘Choosing to Challenge,’ we commend Nigerian women and call for a sober reflection regarding the situation of women and working families across the country.

“We are particularly worried about the worsening situation of women in crisis areas in the North East, North West and in other States and believe there is need for urgent analysis of the situation to provide workable solutions to them.

“Women are full of potentials and talents, which can only triumph in a peaceful environment.

“These qualities impact and metamorphose into happy families and better societies.

“Women are the primary caretakers of children and elders in every country of the world.

“Studies demonstrate that when the economy and political organization of a society change, women take the lead in helping the family to adjusts to new realities and challenges.

“They are likely to be the prime initiator of outside assistance, and play an important role in facilitating (or hindering) changes in family life.

“When women lead, we see positive results. Some of the most efficient and exemplary responses to the COVID-19 pandemic were led by women.

“And women, especially young women, are at the forefront of diverse and inclusive movements online and on the streets for social justice, climate change and equality in all parts of the world.

“Women of the world want and deserve an equal future free from stigma, stereotypes and violence; a future that’s sustainable, peaceful, with equal rights and opportunities for all.

“To get us there, the world needs women at every table where decisions are being made.

“On this special Day, the leadership of the NUJ heartily felicitates with the National Chairperson, Mrs. Ladi Bala and indeed all members of National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) for their exemplary service to humanity.

“May your oil never dry.

“We wish all Women a wonderful and rewarding International Women’s Day 2021.”