IWD: Gov. Eno extolled on gender inclusivity

Akwa Ibom State women have extolled Governor Umo Eno, on his gender-friendly policies, and according to women a huge sense of responsibility and pride in the polity.

At the International Women’s Day celebration at the Ibom Hall grounds on Saturday, a cross-section of women applauded Eno.

The Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Helen Eno Obareki, described Governor Eno as a gender-friendly leader who prioritises women’s inclusion in governance.

Obareki disclosed that under his administration, women have been actively involved in leadership positions, with four women appointed into the State Executive Council, five female local government chairmen, 26 female vice council chairmen, and over 130 female councillors and supervisors across various local government areas.

Speaking on this year’s International Women’s Day theme: “Accelerate Action,” she emphasised the importance of empowering women in leadership, promoting gender equality in education, and taking a stand against gender-based violence.

She noted that Governor Eno’s administration is actively driving these causes, ensuring that women are not sidelined in governance and economic opportunities.

Regretting that girls are still being denied access to education while women are not allowed to serve in leadership positions in some parts of the country, she said although women in Akwa Ibom State have fared well in the Administration of Governor Eno, more work needed to be done to ensure women are given equal rights and opportunity in the society.

The Coordinator said the various empowerment programmes of the Golden Initiative For All (GIFA) are targeted at giving women a voice in the society.

Obareki said: “As an organisation, the Golden Initiative For All, GIFA, has worked extensively on giving women the needed voice in our society.

“Through our various empowerment programmes and advocacy against Gender Based Violence, we have provided vulnerable women with lifelines to mitigate the challenges they encounter.

“By God’s special grace, in the coming days and weeks, we will use our various channels to accelerate action in a bid to scale up the dignity of women in multiple domains.”

Making his remark at the event, Governor Eno reaffirmed his commitment to providing equal opportunities for young women.

As part of his efforts to support women in entrepreneurship, he donated 15 mini buses to members of the Akwa Ibom State Female Commercial Drivers Association, recognising their hard work and contribution to the state’s economy.

In further support of industrious young women, he pledged to equip a female automobile repair trainee who is set to graduate in May, stating that his administration would provide all the necessary tools and resources to help her establish her career successfully.

Welcoming the Governor, government officials and Akwa Ibom State women to the event, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Inibehe Silas, stated that the 2025 International Women’s Day is a time to reflect and celebrate the incredible contributions of women in all spheres of life noting that theme of the celebration “Accelerate Action”, is a powerful call to everyone to step forward, take charge and work relentlessly towards advancing gender equality and empowering women and girls to realise their full potentials.

In a keynote address, a retired Permanent Secretary, Bassey Eshiet, condemned in strong terms the obnoxious cultural practices such as female genital mutilation, child marriage, land and property inheritance, gender parity meted out on women, calling on the women to take up opportunities in education and modern technology.

The event featured march past by the women from the 31 Local Government Areas and special performances by women from the Uyo, Eket and Ikot Ekpene Senatorial Districts, as well as exhibition of agricultural products from all the Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State.

Among those in attendance were the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Akon Eyakenyi; wife of the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Margaret Otong; State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Elder Aniekan Akpan; government officials; professional women groups; socio-cultural organisations; stakeholders; and various women organisations.

