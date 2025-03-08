IWD 2025: NUJ FCT Council Celebrates Women’s Resilience and Achievements in Leadership

As the world marks International Women’s Day 2025, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council has joined the global movement in recognizing the resilience, achievements, and contributions of women across all sectors.

This year’s theme, “Accelerate Action,” highlights the progress made in gender equality while emphasizing the need for continued efforts to break barriers and create opportunities for women.

Women in journalism, governance, and other professions continue to defy limitations, proving that leadership is driven by competence, vision, and determination—not gender.

The NUJ FCT Council acknowledges the growing representation of women in decision-making roles and reaffirms its commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for female professionals.

A significant milestone in this journey was the historic election of Grace Ike as the first female Chairman of the NUJ FCT Council in 41 years. Her victory underscores the evolving role of women in journalism and leadership, serving as an inspiration to women in the media industry and beyond.

“Women play a key role in elections—not only as voters but as leaders, candidates, and agents of change. Their participation can reshape the political landscape and challenge the status quo,” Ike stated.

She, however, cautioned against women betraying their fellow women in political contests, stressing that true solidarity and progress require unity.

“International Women’s Day should be more than just a symbolic occasion. Women must truly support one another—both publicly and privately. It’s time to move beyond lip service and stop playing to the gallery. A woman who chooses to abandon her fellow women in an electoral contest, aligning with men instead, is not embodying the true essence of womanhood.”

Ike urged leaders, the federal government, and well-meaning Nigerians to invest in promoting women’s rights and gender equality. She emphasized the importance of creating opportunities for more women to assume leadership roles.

“The barriers of the past no longer define us. This milestone is not just mine; it belongs to every woman who dares to challenge the norm,” she stated.

The NUJ FCT Council also called on stakeholders to continue supporting and empowering women, ensuring they have access to platforms where they can contribute meaningfully to societal development.

“As more women take up leadership roles, their impact is evident in journalism, governance, and various other fields, where they shape policies, narratives, and progress.”

On this International Women’s Day, the NUJ FCT Council stands in solidarity with women worldwide, celebrating their achievements and advocating for a future where leadership knows no gender.

