IWD 2025: Natures Gentle Touch touches Inner Wheel Club members

As Inner Wheel Club District 911 members gathered to mark this year’s International Women’s Day, Natures Gentle Touch, a personal care brand, was on ground to treat the attendees.

The company said the celebration is a sign of appreciation, respect, love, and care towards women in our lives and in society.

At the event, women were admonished to cherish and support one another to accelerate action towards achieving their full potential in all spheres of life.

Speakers at the gathering, which took place at the Rotary Centre, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos State also emphasised the need for women to re-educate themselves and imbibe speaking with one voice.

Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, former Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Works and Infrastructure, opined that any society that fails to champion the course of women is short-changing itself, stressing that women must possess competence, capacity, character and integrity to be able to stand out and triumph in a competitive men’s world.

Adeyoye applauded women’s significant representations and remarkable achievements in the academia and banking sector, while also decrying their under representation in the fintech and political spaces.

The former SA urged parents to encourage their girl-child or wards to study science-oriented courses, adding that the fin-tech world is the future.

Also Read

Adedolapo Aminu, a management expert, said that women must stretch forth to create the chances where they can and also give themselves a chance to attain a greater pedestal in society.

Olatokunbo Adegoju, an automotive engineer, emphasised the need to get more females into the entrepreneurship net to be able to compete favourably in male-dominated industries.

A former Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Ayotunde Philips, expressed joy at the fact that women have taken the stage in the judiciary sector in Lagos State but stressed that there is a need to sustain it.

Philips called for more inclusive platforms, as well as moral support for the younger ones to guide their ways towards a path to a successful life.

In her welcome address, District Chairman, Adenike Sodipo, said: “This year’s theme: ‘Accelerate Action,’ reminds us that true progress comes when women are empowered to lead, contribute, and be heard.”

Also speaking, Chijioke Anaele, Chief Executive Officer of Natures Gentle Touch, emphasised the importance of sharing knowledge, supporting and encouraging others as individuals to foster intellectual discourse, and inspiring positive change for their gender.

While urging the women to take pride in adorning their natural hair, Anaele pledged the brand’s commitment to invest in, uplift, and empower women with skills and knowledge.

“We take pride as a beauty brand that has stood firm and taken bold steps to empower Nigerian and African women with the knowledge and style required to express themselves through their hair and personal lifestyles,” he said.

Lucky members were presented with Natures Gentle Touch products to enable them to take care of their hair.

Post Views: 10