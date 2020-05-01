RelatedPosts No Content Available

Members of Ivory League of Progress, a socio-philanthropic club, recently visited the Old People’s Care Home, Yaba; Modupe Cole Memorial Child Care and Treatment Home School, Akoka and Women and Children with Disabilities Initiative Home, all in Lagos State, to donate food items and other relief materials to cushion the hardships being experienced during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

At the Old People’s Care Home, the club’s representatives, led by President, Tunde Thani, were received by the Matron, Caroline Inegbedion, who expressed the gratitude of the aged citizens to the club for the humanitarian gesture.

Matron of Modupe Cole Memorial Child Care and Treatment Home School, S. A. Rabiu, who received the club, also thanked the members for bringing joy to the home during the lockdown and for meeting their basic needs.

At the Women and Children with Disabilities Initiative, where the club also sponsors the education of some of the indigent students, the Proprietress, C. Olagunju, who received the items donated with some of the children in attendance, described the gesture from the club as coming at the right time for the welfare of the children.

Thani said the gesture was made possible through the contributions and commitment of members of the club.

The President was accompanied by Sunnie Ojeriakhi and Taiwo Osunsanya.