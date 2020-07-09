The Prime Minister of Cote d’Ivoire, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, is dead.

He died shortly after attending a cabinet meeting at the presidential palace in Abidjan on Wednesday afternoon, President Alassane Ouattara said.

Ouattara described Coulibaly, who died at the age of 61 as his “closest collaborator” for 30 years, as he presented his condolences to the statesman’s “large family.”

The president did not share details of the death.

Coulibaly died after attending his first cabinet meeting since returning from France, where he received medical treatment for several weeks, according to Ivorian broadcaster RTI.

Coulibaly had been evacuated to France in May.

The politician was poised to stand as the ruling party’s presidential candidate in the October election.

He underwent heart surgery in France in 2012.

dpa/NAN.