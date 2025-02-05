IVLPAA, Oncopadi, Amuwo Odofin unite to fight cancer, offer free screenings

In a powerful show of unity and action, the International Visitor Leadership Program Alumni Association (IVLPAA) in partnership with the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government and Oncopadi, a Lagos-based cancer treatment hospital, gathered in Amuwo-Odofin to mark World Cancer Day 2025 under the theme “United by Unique.” The event highlighted the urgent need for awareness, early detection, and improved access to cancer care in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Adedayo Oketola, President of IVLPAA, emphasized the importance of collaboration in the fight against cancer.

“Cancer does not discriminate, and neither should we. The fight against cancer cannot be waged in isolation; it requires unity, resilience, and a commitment to ensuring that everyone, regardless of background or circumstance, has access to the information, support, and care they need,” he stated.

Oketola also called on individuals and organizations to take concrete steps in raising awareness and supporting those battling cancer.

“This event is not just a commemoration, it is a call to action,” he declared. “It is a reminder that we all have a role to play in improving the lives of those affected, whether through early detection, prevention, or emotional support.”

Reaffirming the government’s dedication to tackling cancer, the Executive Chairman of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government, Engr. Dr. Valentine Buraimoh, called for sustained efforts in prevention and treatment.

“Cancer is a formidable adversary that has touched the lives of countless individuals and families right here in our local government and around the world,” he said. “But through collaboration, innovative research, and unwavering resolve, we can make significant strides toward reducing the burden of cancer and improving the quality of life for those affected.”

Buraimoh assured the community of the government’s ongoing efforts in raising awareness and improving healthcare services.

“Our local government is committed to supporting initiatives that promote education about cancer risks and prevention,” he noted. “We pledge to work alongside healthcare providers and community groups to ensure that every individual in Amuwo-Odofin has access to the resources and care they need.”

Highlighting the disproportionate impact of cancer on women, Dr. Omolola Salako, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Oncopadi, stressed the importance of community-based awareness and screening.

“Unfortunately, women are disproportionately impacted by cancer globally, and Nigeria is no different,” she explained. “Breast and cervical cancers account for the majority of cases among women, and many factors, including low socio-economic status, lack of awareness, and limited access to healthcare, contribute to late diagnoses.”

Dr. Salako noted that in 2022, Nigeria recorded about 125,000 new cancer cases, with over 60% affecting women. While acknowledging government efforts in expanding cancer care, she pointed out the need for private sector involvement and technology-driven solutions to bridge the gaps in cancer treatment.

“We need more private-sector investment in public health systems,” she urged. “Many cancer centers are located in urban areas, making it difficult for patients in rural areas to access care. We must also leverage technology to reach underserved communities.”

Beyond the physical battle, Dr. Maymunah Yusuf Kadiri, a psychiatrist and Medical Director at Pinnacle Medical Services, shed light on the mental health challenges faced by cancer patients. Using the acronym CANCER, she broke down the emotional struggles: C – Coping with uncertainty, A – Adjustment difficulties, N – Negative emotions, C – Cognitive burden (“Chemo Brain”), E – Emotional and social isolation, and R – Role and identity changes.

Dr. Kadiri emphasized that mental health support is critical in cancer care.

“Managing cancer involves more than just medical treatment, it requires mental resilience and emotional support to navigate the journey effectively,” she said. “We must create safe spaces for patients to express their fears and seek psychological help.”

In a dedicated corner of the hall, Deborah Oladimeji, Community Project Manager for Sebeccly Cancer Care, led a breast cancer screening initiative to encourage early detection.

“We are currently organizing free breast screenings, mammograms, and ultrasounds for women,” she announced. “For women under 40, we provide ultrasounds, while those above 40 receive mammograms—all at no cost.”

The initiative saw an impressive turnout, reflecting growing awareness about the importance of early detection.

“I am encouraged that women are taking this very seriously,” Oladimeji remarked. “Early detection can make a difference—cancers caught early are up to 85% treatable.”

As the event drew to a close, the resounding message was clear: cancer is a battle that requires collective action, awareness, and support. With continued efforts from the government, healthcare professionals, and community organizations, Nigeria is making progress in cancer care, but much more needs to be done.

As Oketola aptly put it: “Let us honor the memory of those we’ve lost, support those who continue to fight, and work together to create a future where cancer is no longer a threat that divides us, but one that unites us in compassion, in action, and in hope.”

