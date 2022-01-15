I’ve used cars worth N55m, boasts ex-BBNaija’s Nini Singh

One of Big Brother Naija Season 6 stars, Nini Singh, popularly known as Nini, has boasted of having used cars worth N55 million.

The “Shine Ya Eye” edition housemate took to her InstaStories to make the boast, real out the make and cost of the cars.

According to Nini, her first car was a Nissan Tiida, which value she put at N6 million.

Following on this was a 2005 Toyota Corolla Sport valued at N1.8 million, with the third being a Ford Edge 2008 model, which cost she put at N3 million.

She described it as her utility vehicle.

Moving on from there, Nini said she bought a 2014 E-class Sedan Sport 4matic for N12 million.

She then went on to acquire a 2018 Mercedes Benz GLC 63 AMG 4matic for N19 million and a 2019 Mercedes Benz CLA valued at N14 million.