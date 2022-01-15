I’ve ‘resigned’ from impregnating women — 2Baba

Award-winning Nigerian artist, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has announced that he has resigned from impregnating women.

Tuface said this while performing one of his hit songs: “True Love,” during the Idoma carnival in Benue State, asking his audience repeatedly: “Where is my true love?”

Low response from them, prompted him to make the statement.

He said in pidgin: “I see say some babe dey fear to shout for that side. Abeg, make una no fear to shout, I no dey give belle like that again, I don stop. Ask anybody, they will tell you I am Innocent Idibia. I no dey do that kind thing again. No be small thing, I don resign for that kind matter.”

Currently, Tuface has seven children.

His previous relationship with his baby mama Pero had produced three kids, while Sumbo Adeoye the singer has two kids.

He is married to a Nigerian Actress, Annie, and their union have been blessed with two kids.

Daily Trust.