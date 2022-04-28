Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has categorically stated that there is no faithful actor in Nigeria’s movie industry.

The popular actress stated this in a chat with On-Air-Personality, Daddy Freeze, alongside Victoria Inyama.

Ojo said: “Men cheat.

“Victoria you should not be surprised.

“You know how the industry is.

“It’s very hard for an actor in Nigeria.

“I’ve never seen a faithful actor.

“It’s a fact.

“Do you know how women, girls flock around these actors?

“Anybody that is married to an actor should always have…should go and buy what they call shock absorber.

“Because it’s normal.

“It’s very difficult.

“We always just pretend.”