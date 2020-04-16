The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said he has not recovered from the Coronavirus Disease.

El-Rufai revealed this on his Twitter handle on Wednesday after he chaired the Kaduna State Executive Council meeting.

He tweeted: “Earlier Wednesday 10am-2pm, I took a few hours during isolation to chair a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council.

“I haven’t been cleared of COVID-19 yet and (I) will personally announce when confirmed negative. Ignore all fake news even if you like it.”