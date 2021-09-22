Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has revealed that she has not had sex in over a year.

The prominent Nollywood actress made this known through a post on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

Ogbodo wrote: “I miss sex.

“It’s exactly one year and two months today.”

Meanwhile, the actress recently welcomed her second child with her younger partner, Bobby Maris.

During the buildup to her baby’s arrival, Ogbodo cleared the air about the identity and age of her partner.

She said: “I am pregnant by a man who is a complete man, who is above 25 and then you call him a small boy.

“You insult me and say that I am older than him, how can I be dating a teenager?

“Listen, that guy has made me happy and I have no apologies for it.

“He has made me happy.

“All the while I was with him, I never cried, like cry, but I know that I have been in relationships with older men, men who are older by 20 years.”

The actress was married to Norway-based football agent, Ato Ubby, but the union crashed 10 months after.