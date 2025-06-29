I’ve not dumped PDP — Governor

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State says he has no plan to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), maintaining that he is still in the party.

The governor stated this during an interactive session with members of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) on Saturday in Enugu, Enugu State.

Mbah said: “I am still in the PDP.

“As you can see, the flag behind me is that of the PDP.”

Acknowledging the challenges facing PDP, he noted that it was not peculiar to the party as other political parties in the country were also facing challenges.

He, however, said the party would soon its problems.

On independent candidacy, Mbah said: “Our constitution does not recognise or have provision for someone to run as an independent candidate.

“It means you have to be sponsored by a political party.

“So you must still do the politics as you cannot completely shield yourself from it.

“It is also clear from the people of Enugu State that we are in this to serve them.

“So we have focused largely on governance.

Also Read

“I believe that at the end of the day, the people would have to decide whether they want to renew our mandate or kick us out.”

The governor disclosed that his political rival in the 2023 governorship election in Enugu, Chijioke Edeoga, had returned to the party to join him in moving Enugu State forward.

Mbah said: “So we’re working closely together and that has also brought a lot of peace as we are not spending money dealing with all sorts of political fights.

“We are quite peaceful here in terms of politics and working together.

“We have to collaborate with an institution or a person in order to achieve our common goal and build our state.”

Post Views: 21